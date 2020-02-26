

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Public health officials say a Toronto woman in her 60s who recently returned home from Iran is Ontario's fifth presumptive positive coronavirus case.

Doctors say the woman went to Sunnybrook Hospital on Monday reporting symptoms consistent with the respiratory illness and disclosed she recently returned from Iran.

"As per established infection prevention and control protocols, the patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as she was tested for COVID-19," Ontario public health officials said on Wednesday morning.

"The woman was discharged home the same day and, per protocols, went into self-isolation where she remains."

Investigators are performing contact tracing to check everyone the woman came into contact with and ensure their wellbeing.

Toronto's only other active COVID-19 case is a woman in her 20s, who is also in self-isolation at home and recovering well.

Three other patients in the province have made full recoveries.

Canada has confirmed 12 cases of the illness overall, which has sickened more than 80,000 people and caused more than 2,700 deaths across the globe.

Ontario and Toronto medical officers of health are set to speak about the latest confirmed infection this afternoon at Queen's Park.