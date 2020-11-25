The province has ordered a Burlington hospital to take over the management of a Mississauga long-term care home where 18 residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care issued a mandatory management order on Wednesday appointing Joseph Brant Hospital to temporarily manage Tyndall Nursing Home, where an outbreak was declared on Nov. 5.

According to Peel Region Public Health, a total of 86 residents at the 151-bed facility located near Eglinton Avenue East and Tomken Road had tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those cases, 11 remain active, while 57 have been resolved.

Meanwhile, almost all of the 68 staff members who acquired the infection have recovered, with three remaining active cases.

"Protecting our long-term care home residents, who are most vulnerable, is our top priority," Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, the minister of Long-Term Care, said in a statement.

"We are grateful to the staff at Joseph Brant Hospital and Tyndall Nursing Home for working together to stabilize the home and stop the COVID-19 outbreak."

During a COVID-19 briefing, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said 16 of the long-term care facilities in the city are dealing with an outbreak.

"We are seeing more and more spread to our most vulnerable communities, our residents in congregate settings," Crombie said.

"I know COVID fatigue is setting in, and I completely understand that. Everyone has already had to make huge sacrifices. And we now have been asked to make even more. But I know that together, we can pull through this better than we've done before."

There are currently 102 long-term care homes with an active COVID-19 outbreak in the province.