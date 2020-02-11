

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Elementary teachers are hitting the picket lines en masse in Ontario today in their second provincewide strike to put pressure on the government in contract talks.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario is also using the other four days of the week to stage rotating strikes, ensuring each board is hit twice a week.

All four major teachers' unions are engaging in strikes as bargaining appears to be at an impasse.

ETFO president Sam Hammond has said the union was close to a deal with the government after three days of recent talks, but the province's negotiators suddenly tabled new proposals at the 11th hour that the union couldn't accept.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said compensation is the main issue, and that the teachers are advancing higher wages at the expense of their students.

Teachers in the French system are holding a provincewide strike on Thursday, and high school teachers are staging a one-day strike at select boards that same day.

Strikes scheduled for today and the rest of the week:

Tuesday, Feb. 11:

A province-wide strike will be held at public elementary schools across Ontario, impacting all of ETFO’s 83,000 members.

Wednesday, Feb. 12:

Public elementary school teachers at the Toronto District School Board will be off the job on Wednesday along with early childhood educators at the Toronto Catholic District School Board, ETFO confirmed last week.

Thursday, Feb. 13:

Public elementary school teachers at the Peel District School Board and York Region District School Board will walk off the job for a one-day strike.

High school teachers at the Peel District School Board will also be off the job on Thursday, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) confirms.

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) will be staging a provincewide one-day strike on Thursday.

Friday: