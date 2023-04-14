A 33-year-old man who was arrested after allegedly stealing a Purolator truck is facing more than 60 charges in connection with a series of violent carjackings in Whitby.

Durham police encountered a stolen vehicle at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Monday. When they tried to block the vehicle in, the suspect rammed two police cruisers in his attempt to flee the scene. The suspect pinned one of the officers on scene before fleeing the area.

The stolen vehicle was later abandoned near the intersection of Stellar Drive and Thickson Road in Whitby.

Another carjacking took place early Tuesday morning, when the suspect allegedly approached a couple returning to their residence, brandished a knife and stole their vehicle. The suspect then rammed the vehicle into both residents and other vehicles before fleeing.

Police located the suspect and the second stolen vehicle near the intersection of Athol Street and Clemence Avenue in Whitby, where the suspect then drove head-on into an officer and rammed their cruiser. The suspect was able to flee the scene heading westbound on Highway 401.

The suspect then allegedly stole a Purolator truck, which officers recovered following a collision near Brimley and Ellesmere roads in Scarborough. The man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit, which investigates all incidents involving police that result in injury, is looking into the case.

The suspect, who cannot be named due to the ongoing investigation, faces over 60 charges ranging from aggravated assault on a peace officer to theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with further information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Durham and Toronto police.