MONTREAL -- A Montreal-area woman says she's desperately waiting for news of her parents, who were trapped in the northern Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian battered the region as a massive Category 5 storm.

Kristin Dudley last spoke to her parents, Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley, on Sunday afternoon as they and two of their friends were taking refuge in the attic of a house on Great Abaco Island in the northern Bahamas.

Dudley says water had already burst through the main floor of the house and she's unsure whether the two Ottawa-area couples had enough supplies and medication.

The storm caused widespread devastation across the northern Bahamas on Sunday and Monday, as sustained winds of 295 kilometres per hour ripped off roofs, bowled over cars and sent floodwaters rushing into people's homes.

With phone lines down across the island and road access still blocked, Dudley says she has no choice but to be patient as she waits for news.

In the meantime, she and her family are staying in touch with officials and aid groups and have started a GoFundMe page to help with disaster relief in the area that her family considers a second home.

