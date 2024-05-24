A relative of a woman in her 50s who was stabbed to death in a Mississauga motel room earlier this week has been charged with second-degree murder, police say.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, police said, officers were called to the area of Britannia Road East and Whittle Road, east of Hurontario Street, for a stabbing call.

Peel Regional Police Const. Richard Chin told reporters at the scene at that time that when police and paramedics arrived, they discovered a deceased woman in a hotel room who had been stabbed.

A suspect, described only as an adult male, was listed as outstanding.

In an update on Friday, police announced that 25-year-old Waleed Osman, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident on Tuesday.

Police said Osman is a relative of the deceased and that the stabbing is not considered to be an intimate partner violence incident.

The identity of the deceased was not revealed by police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact the homicide and missing persons bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.