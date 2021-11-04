York Regional Police say the search for a 24-year-old man who went missing in Richmond Hill two years ago has ended with the discovery of his remains.

Simi Abrams was reported missing back on March 21, 2019 when he left Mackenzie Health hospital on foot.

The young man was later spotted purchasing items at a Walmart on Major Mackenzie Drive in Maple, indicating he planned to have a barbeque in the woods.

His movements were traced to the area of Keele Street and Teston Road, where he was last spotted walking west about an hour later at around 3:30 p.m.

His cell phone and wallet were found later that day near Teston Road and Bathurst Street.

At the time, police said Abrams had never gone missing before and the behaviour was uncharacteristic for him.

Teams of volunteers searched for Abrams and his family made an emotional appeal for him to return home.

Earlier this year police said they found bone fragments on May 19 north of Keele Street and Kirby Road, about two kilometres from where Abrams was last spotted, in connection with an investigation.

“The Office of the Chief Coroner was contacted and testing was done to determine the identity of the deceased. The deceased has been identified as Simi Abrams,” York Regional Police said in a news release Thursday. “His death is not considered to be suspicious.”

Police said they have now closed the case. They added that there are no public safety concerns associated with the incident.