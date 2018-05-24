

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Human remains found near the side of Highway 401 in Malvern belong to a man who was first reported missing nearly two years ago, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

The remains were first discovered while police were searching for a suspect on an unrelated call near Morningside Avenue on Sunday evening.

In a news release issued on Thursday afternoon, OPP said that the remains belonged to Gary Edward Weese.

While a death investigation remains ongoing, OPP say that foul play is not suspected at this time.

Weese was 64 years old when he was first reported missing on Sept. 28, 2016.

At the time of his disappearance, the Canadian Mental Health Association put out a release seeking information about his whereabouts.

They said that Weese had been a “regular, reliable client of CMHA Toronto for more than 15 years” at the time of his disappearance, having only missed counselling sessions a handful of times since 2001.