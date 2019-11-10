

Web Staff, CP24.com





Much of the country will come to a standstill at 11 a.m. on Monday to pay tribute to Canada’s veterans.

Here’s a list of everything you need to know this Remembrance Day, including where to find a Remembrance Day ceremony, how to get there and what’s open and closed.

Ceremonies around the GTA

Old City Hall

60 Queen St. W. -- At the Cenotaph

Time: 10:45 a.m.

The Old City Hall service will also be broadcast via livestream on the City's YouTube channel

East York Civic Centre

850 Coxwell Avenue - Memorial Gardens

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Etobicoke Civic Centre

399 The West Mall - Cenotaph

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Meridian Arts Centre

George Weston Recital Hall

5040 Yonge St. (formerly Toronto Centre for the Arts)

Time: 10:45 a.m.

York Civic Centre

2690 Eglinton Avenue West -- Cenotaph

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Fort York National Historic Site

250 Fort York Blvd.

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Toronto Zoo Annual Remembrance Day Ceremony

2000 Meadowvale Road -- Waterside Theatre

Time: 10:55 a.m.

(free admission ends at 10:30 a.m.)

Queen's Park Ceremony of Remembrance

Ontario Veterans' Memorial on the front lawn of Queen’s Park, 111 Wellesley Street West, Toronto

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Mississauga

300 City Centre Drive - Mississauga Civic Centre Community Memorial

Time: 10:30 to 11:20 a.m.

Other Remembrance Day Ceremonies across Mississauga, click here.

Markham

171 Town Centre Blvd. -- Flato Markham Theatre

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Brampton

2 Wellington Street -- Brampton City Hall

Time: 10 a.m.

For other Remembrance Day ceremonies in the province, click here.

Where to watch:

CP24 will have extended coverage of Remembrance Day events throughout the day, both on-air and online at CP24.com, including a live stream of our special coverage.

Road Closures

The following closures will be in place on Old City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday:

Bay St. between Dundas St. W. & Richmond St. W.

Queen St. W. between Yonge St. and Osgoode Ln

James St. between Queen St. W. and Albert St.

The following closures will be in place on Queen's Park from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday:

Queen’s Park Crescent East between College St. and Wellesley St. W.

Queen’s Park Crescent West between College St. and Hoskin Ave.

Grosvenor St. between Queen’s Park Crescent East and Surrey Place

Wellesley St. W. between Queen’s Park Crescent East and Queen’s Park Crescent West

Transit

The TTC will pause all service for two minutes of silence in honour of Canada’s fallen across the entire network.

On Remembrance Day, all current members of the Canadian Armed Forces in uniform, as well as war and peacekeeping veterans wearing military service medals or ribbons can ride the TTC free of charge, along with one companion.

For TTC route diversions, click here.

Weather

Those attending an outdoor ceremony will want to bundle up as the temperature will be at minus 2 C. Toronto and several parts of the GTA are under a weather advisory, according to Environment Canada. Snow will begin to fall early Monday morning and will continue until the evening.

What's Open

All Toronto Public Library branches will be open

Most grocery stores

Schools will be open

City services that regularly operate 24 hours a day/seven days a week (such as 311 and emergency services) will remain available

LCBO Stores will open at noon. In Ottawa, LCBO stores will not open until 12:30 p.m.

Most major shopping centres

The TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a regular schedule but the TTC will bring all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m. Current and former members of Canada’s military are also permitted to ride for free on Remembrance Day.

Tourist attractions, such as the Toronto Zoo, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the CN Tower, will also remain open

What's Closed