Remembrance Day around the GTA: Where to go and what you need to know
People lay poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial after Remembrance Day ceremonies, in Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 3:21PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 10, 2019 3:24PM EST
Much of the country will come to a standstill at 11 a.m. on Monday to pay tribute to Canada’s veterans.
Here’s a list of everything you need to know this Remembrance Day, including where to find a Remembrance Day ceremony, how to get there and what’s open and closed.
Ceremonies around the GTA
Old City Hall
60 Queen St. W. -- At the Cenotaph
Time: 10:45 a.m.
The Old City Hall service will also be broadcast via livestream on the City's YouTube channel
East York Civic Centre
850 Coxwell Avenue - Memorial Gardens
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Etobicoke Civic Centre
399 The West Mall - Cenotaph
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Meridian Arts Centre
George Weston Recital Hall
5040 Yonge St. (formerly Toronto Centre for the Arts)
Time: 10:45 a.m.
York Civic Centre
2690 Eglinton Avenue West -- Cenotaph
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Fort York National Historic Site
250 Fort York Blvd.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Toronto Zoo Annual Remembrance Day Ceremony
2000 Meadowvale Road -- Waterside Theatre
Time: 10:55 a.m.
(free admission ends at 10:30 a.m.)
Queen's Park Ceremony of Remembrance
Ontario Veterans' Memorial on the front lawn of Queen’s Park, 111 Wellesley Street West, Toronto
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Mississauga
300 City Centre Drive - Mississauga Civic Centre Community Memorial
Time: 10:30 to 11:20 a.m.
Other Remembrance Day Ceremonies across Mississauga, click here.
Markham
171 Town Centre Blvd. -- Flato Markham Theatre
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Brampton
2 Wellington Street -- Brampton City Hall
Time: 10 a.m.
For other Remembrance Day ceremonies in the province, click here.
Where to watch:
CP24 will have extended coverage of Remembrance Day events throughout the day, both on-air and online at CP24.com, including a live stream of our special coverage.
Road Closures
The following closures will be in place on Old City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday:
- Bay St. between Dundas St. W. & Richmond St. W.
- Queen St. W. between Yonge St. and Osgoode Ln
- James St. between Queen St. W. and Albert St.
The following closures will be in place on Queen's Park from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday:
- Queen’s Park Crescent East between College St. and Wellesley St. W.
- Queen’s Park Crescent West between College St. and Hoskin Ave.
- Grosvenor St. between Queen’s Park Crescent East and Surrey Place
- Wellesley St. W. between Queen’s Park Crescent East and Queen’s Park Crescent West
Transit
The TTC will pause all service for two minutes of silence in honour of Canada’s fallen across the entire network.
On Remembrance Day, all current members of the Canadian Armed Forces in uniform, as well as war and peacekeeping veterans wearing military service medals or ribbons can ride the TTC free of charge, along with one companion.
For TTC route diversions, click here.
Weather
Those attending an outdoor ceremony will want to bundle up as the temperature will be at minus 2 C. Toronto and several parts of the GTA are under a weather advisory, according to Environment Canada. Snow will begin to fall early Monday morning and will continue until the evening.
What's Open
- All Toronto Public Library branches will be open
- Most grocery stores
- Schools will be open
- City services that regularly operate 24 hours a day/seven days a week (such as 311 and emergency services) will remain available
- LCBO Stores will open at noon. In Ottawa, LCBO stores will not open until 12:30 p.m.
- Most major shopping centres
- The TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a regular schedule but the TTC will bring all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m. Current and former members of Canada’s military are also permitted to ride for free on Remembrance Day.
- Tourist attractions, such as the Toronto Zoo, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the CN Tower, will also remain open
What's Closed
- Banks will be closed
- Government offices will be closed
- There will be no mail delivery by Canada Post on Monday