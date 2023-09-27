Residents of a Barrie neighbourhood are being told to shelter in place due to an ongoing police investigation.

Barrie police said an incident occurred in the area of Anne Street and Edgehill Drive shortly before 3 a.m.

Details about the incident have not been released but it has prompted a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood.

Police said they have closed off sections of Anne Street, Wellington Street, Gibbon Drive, Leacock Drive, and Edgehill Drive for the investigation.

“We currently have resources on scene to deal with this situation,” Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said in a video posted on social media.

“We are asking anyone in the immediate area to please stay in your home until further advised.”

Leon said the movement of vehicles in or out of the affected area will also be “restricted.”

Police have not said if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.