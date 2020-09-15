

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Travel restrictions in place at the Canada-U.S. border due to COVID-19 will remain in place through November at least, sources tell CTV News.

The restrictions have been in place through much of the pandemic and prohibit nonessential travel.

Sources told CTV News Tuesday that the restrictions will continue until it is felt that the pandemic is under control.

The measures were first imposed in March and have been renewed on a monthly basis ever since.

Word of the renewed restrictions comes amid fears of a possible second wave. Cases have been on the uptick in Ontario and other provinces for the past few weeks, sparking fears about a possible tightening of restrictions.

The renewal also comes as the U.S. continues to lead the world in infections, with more than 6.5 million recorded cases of COVID-19 and 194,000 deaths according to the U.S. Centres for Disease Control.