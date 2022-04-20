Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect after a male victim was choked until he lost consciousness and was then robbed after getting off a subway train at Pioneer Village Station.

The victim was on a northbound TTC train at around 9:15 p.m. a week ago on April 12.

When he exited the train at Pioneer Village Station, located near Steeles Avenue West and Jane Street, he was followed by a suspect.

He was grabbed from behind on the platform and placed in a chokehold until he lost consciousness, police said.

The suspect then removed the victim’s belongings and fled the station, police said.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black North Face jacket and black pants.

Images of the suspect were released by investigators late Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The TTC has faced calls to improve security recently after a woman was shoved onto subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station Sunday, and narrowly escaped an incoming train by rolling under the lip of the platform.

In another incident late last night, a man was stabbed in the neck at St. George Station in what police are calling an “unprovoked attack.”