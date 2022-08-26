Russian 'architect' of Ukraine child abduction scheme sanctioned by Canada
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. Canada has sanctioned a Russian woman whom the foreign affairs minister's office alleges is the architect of a scheme to abduct Ukrainian children and facilitate their adoption into Russian homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 26, 2022 5:42AM EDT
A spokesman for Canada's foreign affairs minister says new sanctions against a Russian official will make her a "global pariah."
Adrien Blanchard says the economic penalties against Maria Lvova-Belova are meant to "isolate her and hold her accountable for her crimes."
Lvova-Belova is Russia's children's rights commissioner.
But Global Affairs alleges she is also the architect of a scheme to abduct Ukrainian children and facilitate their adoption into Russian homes.
Thousands of kids have been transported to Russia from the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the months since the war began.
Moscow claims most of them are Russian-speaking.
Ukraine's ambassador to Canada said earlier this week that her country is trying hard to get the children back.
The abductions are some of the roughly 28-thousand suspected war crimes being investigated by Ukraine, with help from Canada.