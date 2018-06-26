

Chris Fox, CP24.com





There is a new city councillor representing Ward 41 Scarborough-Rouge River but she may not hold the job for very long.

Lawyer and community volunteer Miganoush Megardichian was appointed to the role during a special meeting on Tuesday morning.

Megardichian was one of 20 candidates who had applied for the position and it took six ballots for her to get the majority of votes required to be appointed.

Megardichian is a longtime Scarborough resident but technically lives within the boundaries of Ward 38 Scarborough Centre.

In fact, only four of the 20 candidates who applied for the role lived in the ward.

Megardichian’s appointment is effective immediately, allowing her to attend the regular meeting of council taking place this afternoon.

Her time on council, however, may be limited.

The last meeting of this term of city council is scheduled for July 23-25.

Councillors will technically remain in office until the end of November but city business will largely be put on hold ahead of the Oct. 22 municipal election.

Ward 41 had been vacant since the May resignation of Chin Lee, who stepped aside to run in the provincial election.

Megardichian is the fourth city councillor appointed to the job so far this term.

In addition to her work as a lawyer, Megardichian sits on the board of Skate Ontario and the Canadian Freestyle Ski Association.