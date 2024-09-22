One person has died following a shooting in Scarborough late last night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Kingston and Markham roads just after 11p.m.

A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, Toronto police said.

They were pronounced dead in hospital a short time later, police later said. The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

There is no information so far about suspects.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.