A school photographer is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two students at a Newmarket school in September.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they began an investigation into a school photographer after a 15-year-old female victim came forward and reported a sexual assault.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 16, 2022, when the student was getting her school picture taken, YRP said.

During their investigation, police said a second victim, a 16-year-old girl, from the same school came forward and reported a sexual assault by the same suspect.

Police said they are not identifying the school where the assaults occurred.

On Nov. 2, police said, the suspect was arrested and charged in both incidents.

Barrie resident Scott Kresan Tilbe, 30, faces two counts of sexual assault, sexual interference – person under 16 and sexual exploitation.

“Investigators are releasing his photo and are asking any additional victims to come forward,” YRP said in a Nov. 9 news release. “A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact YRP’s Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or at www.1800222tips.com.