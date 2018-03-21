

Schools affected by the school bus driver strike:

Durham District School Board

· Bobby Orr P.S.

· College Hill P.S.

· Coronation P.S.

· Donald A. Wilson S. S

· Eagle Ridge P.S.

· Eastdale C.V.I.

· Forest View PS

· G.L. Roberts C.V.I.

· Gordon B.

· Attersley P.S.

· Harmony Heights P.S.

· Jeanne Sauve P.S.

· Kedron P.S.

· Maxwell Heights S.S.

· O'Neill C.V.I.

· Pickering H.S.

· Pierre Elliott Trudeau P.S.

· Pringle Creek P.S.

· R.S. McLaughlin C.V.I.

· Roland Michener P.S.

· Seneca Trail P.S.

· Sherwood P.S.

· Stephen G.

· Saywell P.S.

· Sunset Heights P.S.

· Woodcrest P.S

Durham Catholic District School Board

· Archbishop Denis O'Connor C.H.S

· Father Joseph Venini C.S.

· Father Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary School

· Monsignor John Pereyma C.S.S

· Monsignor Paul Dwyer C.H.S.

· Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic School

· Saint PaulCatholic School

· Sir Albert Love C.S.

· St Christopher C.S.

· St Hedwig C.S.

· St John Bosco C.S.

· St John XXIII C.S.

· St Joseph C.S.

OSHAWA

· St Kateri Tekakwitha C.S.

· St Thomas Aquinas C.S.

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

· Baltimore PS

· Beatrice Strong PS

· Bowmanville HS

· C. R. Gummow PS

· Central PS - Bowmanville

· Charles Bowman PS

· CIS - Campus (CIS) Bowmanville

· Clarington Central SS

· Clarke HS

· Cobourg Collegiate Institute

· Courtice Intermediate

· Courtice North PS

· Courtice SS

· Dale Road Senior PS

· Dr. G.J. MacGillivray

· Dr. M.S. Hawkins Senior PS

· Dr. Ross Tilley PS

· Duke of Cambridge

· Enniskillen PS

· Grafton PS

· Hampton Junior PS

· Lydia Trull PS

· M.J. Hobbs Senior PS

· Newcastle PS

· North Hope Central PS

· Orono PS

· Port Hope HS

· Roseneath Centennial PS

· S.T. Worden PS

· Terry Fox PS

· The Pines Senior PS

· Vincent Massey PS

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board

All routes serviced by First Student Bowmanville cancelled. Updates on STSCO website.