

The Canadian Press





Students at schools in Toronto are taking classes fully online today following an order from the city's top doctor.

The public health unit says the measure is necessary as new COVID-19 variants pose a greater risk of hospitalization and death.

Classes in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph are also moving online after Peel Region took schools virtual yesterday.

Those health units say the measure will be reassessed depending on the COVID-19 situation at the end of the spring break next week.

The province says schools are safe and should remain open amid the third wave of infections for students' mental health.

Ontarians aged 60 and older can book vaccine appointments in all public health units starting today.