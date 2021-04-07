Schools in Toronto, Guelph area move all learning online starting today
A staff member hands laptops through the front door of Georges Etienne Cartier school in Toronto on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The school has cancelled in person learning under COVID19 protocols. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021 5:23AM EDT
Students at schools in Toronto are taking classes fully online today following an order from the city's top doctor.
The public health unit says the measure is necessary as new COVID-19 variants pose a greater risk of hospitalization and death.
Classes in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph are also moving online after Peel Region took schools virtual yesterday.
Those health units say the measure will be reassessed depending on the COVID-19 situation at the end of the spring break next week.
The province says schools are safe and should remain open amid the third wave of infections for students' mental health.
Ontarians aged 60 and older can book vaccine appointments in all public health units starting today.