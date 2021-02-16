Schools reopen for in-person learning in Toronto, Peek and York Region today
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021 5:33AM EST
TORONTO -- In-person classes will resume today at schools in three Ontario COVID-19 hotspots.
School boards in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are restarting in-person lessons after a stretch of online learning that began in January as part of a provincial lockdown.
The three regions are the last in Ontario to have students return to physical classrooms -- the provincial government allowed other regions to reopen shuttered schools in phases over the last few weeks.
A more detailed COVID-19 screening form must now be filled out by students or their guardians every day before coming to school.
Students in Grade 1 and above will also be required to follow provincial health guidelines and wear a mask whenever they're indoors and during outdoor recess when physical distancing is not possible.
The province is also expanding asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at schools.