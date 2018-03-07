

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A second boy has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in relation to the daylight stabbing of another boy as he stood at an East York bus stop last week.

Just after 3 p.m. on Feb. 28, investigators allege that two male suspects were in the Coxwell and Cosburn avenues area, looking for a 16-year-old male victim.

When they found the boy at a nearby bus stop, police said they stabbed him repeatedly.

According to police, witnesses came to the boy’s aid and the suspects fled.

The victim was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run.

A 17-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged later that day.

On Monday, a second boy, 16, was arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

He is facing one count of attempted murder, one count of robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of a weapon.

Per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, neither suspect can be identified.

The 16-year-old appeared in court at 311 Jarvis Street on Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5400.