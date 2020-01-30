

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Public high school teachers are set to resume their rotating strikes after a one-week pause to avoid interrupting exams.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation has announced that its members will walk off the job in nine boards on Feb. 4, including the York and Halton district school boards.

The job action comes on the same day as a one-day province-wide strike planned by the union representing Ontario’s catholic board teachers and a rotating strike by public elementary school teachers in the Peel and Durham district school boards.

“It has been over 20 years since all four unions have been in a position to take province-wide action and certainly we have had some disagreements along the way but I never felt with the governments that I have dealt with that they were trying deliberately to erode the quality of education and that is exactly what this government has set out to do,” OSSTF President Harvey Bischof told CP24 on Thursday afternoon. “If we allow this government to go ahead and continue to diminish the high quality education system that we have had in this province the damage that will be done to our future students is far greater than what arises out of single days of action.”

The province resumed negotiations with the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario on Wednesday but has not met with the OSSTF since early December.

Bischof said that his union remains willing to negotiate and find “creative solutions” at the bargaining table but wants to see the government move away from its intention to raise class sizes and introduce mandatory E-learning in secondary schools.

He also said that the government’s insistence on capping any pay increases at one per cent remains a stumbling block.

“We are still very much in the position we were going back to Dec. 4 when we first took action. The government has not moved off its intention to eliminate thousands of teaching and education worker positions and they are still stuck on mandatory E-learning, an Alambama-style program that has no evidence it will be successful,” he said. “What is it about the loss of positions, poor education quality and sub-inflationary compensation that this minister thinks would entice us to sign our names to this.”

The school boards affected by the Feb. 4 strike are as follows: