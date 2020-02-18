

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A pedestrian believed to be in his 80s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Black Creek area.

It happened at Jane Street and Shoreham Drive Tuesday evening.

Multiple callers reported that the man had sustained a head injury, police said.

The man was rushed to hospital via emergency run in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The vehicle remained at the scene.

Local roads have been shut down as police investigate the incident.