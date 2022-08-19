

The Canadian Press





Seniors and advocates say they are terrified and livid over Ontario's move to allow hospitals to send patients into long-term care homes not of their choosing.

Seniors advocate Patricia Spindel, 74, says she lives in fear of being sent to a hospital and then off to a home far from her family.

She compared it to the periods of the COVID-19 pandemic when families were banned from long-term care homes for months at a time.

On Thursday, the province introduced legislation that would allow hospital patients awaiting a bed to be transferred to a “temporary” home while they await space in their preferred home.

Lawyer Jane Meadus with the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly says this is a violation of basic rights.

The Minister of Long-Term Care did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.