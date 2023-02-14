Seven vehicles involved in collision on Don Valley Parkway, police say
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2023 8:48AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 14, 2023 9:50AM EST
Crews are responding to a reported seven-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. near Bloor Street.
Few details have been provided by police, but they say that at least seven vehicles may be involved in the collision.
Injuries are unknown.
Toronto police are urging everyone to use caution in the area.