Crews are responding to a reported seven-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. near Bloor Street.

Few details have been provided by police, but they say that at least seven vehicles may be involved in the collision.

Injuries are unknown.

COLLISON:

Don Valley Pkwy S/Prince Edward Viaduct @TPS54Div

7:37 am

-reports of 7 vehicle collision

-unknown injuries

-police on scene assisting with traffic

-use caution in the area#GO352471

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 14, 2023

Toronto police are urging everyone to use caution in the area.