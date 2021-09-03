The city announced Friday that it will be extending the summer pool season for several outdoor pools in Toronto.

City-run outdoor pools typically close in Toronto at the end of the Labour Day weekend but on Friday, the mayor confirmed that nine pools will remain open until Sept. 19.

The pools that will remain open include Alex Duff Memorial Pool, Heron Park Community Centre, Grandravine Community Recreation Centre, McGregor Park Community Centre, Monarch Park Pool, Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool, Pine Point Outdoor Pool, Sunnyside/ Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool, and West Mall Outdoor Pool.

The pools will be open for regular summer hours on Sept. 6, 7th, and 8th and from Sept. 9 to 18, extended season hours of operation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends, 10:30 a.m. to noon for locations that offer lane swim and noon to 8 p.m. for leisure swim at all locations.

These pools will close for the season on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.

"I’m happy that we are going to keep those open so that people certainly can over the weekend and through to Sept. 19 continue to enjoy those pools," Mayor John Tory told CP24 on Friday morning.

"It is a healthy, safe outdoor activity during times were we still have to be careful about what we are doing and I would remind people that there are still some restrictions on those pools."