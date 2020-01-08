

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Several GTA residents, including multiple students in Toronto and York Region, are among the 63 Canadians who were killed in a plane crash outside of Iran’s capital on Wednesday morning.

All 176 people on board Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 were killed when the jet crashed outside of Tehran shortly after takeoff.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has confirmed that "a number of TDSB students and their family members" are among the victims along with a family member of at least one employee.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed that Maya Zibaie, a Grade 10 student at Northern Secondary School, has been identified as one of those students killed.

At Northern Secondary School on Wednesday, Principal Adam Marshall described Zibaie as someone who was a constant “presence in the hallways” and “would always say hello with a big smile on her face.”

“Maya’s close friends are absolutely devastated. We have lots of supports in place for them but it is really difficult for anybody. especially I think teenage friends to deal with these things,” he told CP24. “The school community as a whole I think is in a bit of shock. We are still trying to digest this and what it means to have something that happens to far away hit so close to home.”

List of TDSB students killed in crash likely to grow

Bird said the list of students killed in the crash is expected to grow, though he said that efforts will be taken to "inform school communities" before making the names of victims public.

In the meantime, flags at the affected schools and all TDSB administrative buildings will be lowered to half-mast in honour of the lives that were lost.

"On behalf of the Toronto District School Board, we offer our sincere condolences to their friends, family, teachers and classmates," read a joint statement released by John Malloy, the TDSB's director of education, and TDSB Chair Robin Pilkey.

"Social work staff are already working with the impacted schools and we are supporting the victims’ loved ones in any way we can."

The York Region District School Board has also said some of its students were on board the plane but would not confirm an exact number.

The school board noted it will not be providing any additional details until contact is made with the families of the victims.

"We are heartbroken by the news and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all those affected. This is a global tragedy affecting us locally and we join our families and communities in grieving," a written statement from the director of education and school board chair read.

"Our focus in the coming days will be on supporting students and their families affected by the news of this incident... Those schools directly affected will be supported by school board staff members specifically trained to support with tragic incidents."

Canadian officials have not provided a comprehensive list of citizens killed in the crash however confirmations are trickling in from friends, family, and employers of the victims.

CTV News Toronto has confirmed that married couple Iman Ghaderpanah, a mortgage specialist, and Parinaz Ghaderpanah, an RBC employee, are among the GTA residents who died in the crash.

Toronto resident Behnaz Khoei Ebrahimi and her nine-year-old son Rahmtin Ahmadi were also killed in the tragic incident, according to CTV News.

Ebrahimi worked at the Toronto offices of the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation. A spokesperson for MPAC, said in a statement that she was a “highly valuable and respected member” of the team who will be “greatly missed by all those who had the opportunity to work with her.”

Meanwhile, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) President Harvey Bischof, issued a statement Wednesday, confirming that an employee of the union's provincial office in Toronto, identified as Alina Tarbhai, was also killed.

"Alina was a valued employee, and part of a tightly-knit team at provincial office. She was respected and well-liked by all. Her passing represents a profound loss for all of us who worked with her," Bischof's statement read.

"On behalf of OSSTF/FEESO members across the province, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to Alina’s family, and to the families of all who were taken in this tragedy."

In a statement published online on Wednesday morning, The University of Guelph confirmed that two of its students, identified as Ghanimat Azhdari and Milad Ghasemi Ariani, perished in the crash.

Azhdari was pursuing a PhD in the Department of Geography, Environment and Geomatics and Ariani was a PhD student in the Department of Marketing and Consumer Studies.

The university said Azhdari and her partner, who was also killed, were visiting family in Iran over the holidays and were on their way back to Ontario.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of two of our students,” university president Franco Vaccarino said in a written statement released Wednesday.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of these two students and to anyone else affected by this tragedy. Any loss to our campus community touches all of us.”

Western University said four of its students were killed in the crash and the University of Ottawa said three of its students died. The names of the victims were not provided by either university.

CTV News has also confirmed that a couple from Edmonton, identified as Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshman and their daughters Darya and Darina Mousavi, are among the victims.

Siavash Ghafouri-Azarand and Sara Maman, a Montreal couple who were both former engineering students at Concordia, are among the dead along with Vancouver doctors Naser Pourshabanoshibi and Firouzeh Madani.

The cause of the deadly crash has not yet been determined.

-With files from The Canadian Press