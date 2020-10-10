Several homes evacuated in Etobicoke after possible WWII device found
Emergency crews are at an Etobicoke home where a possible explosive device has been found.
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 10:30PM EDT
Several homes in Etobicoke have been evacuated after a possible Second World War device was found at a residence.
Toronto Fire said they were called to an address on Dunning Crescent, west of Westhead Road, just after 9:30 p.m.
At least six houses were evacuated as a precaution, and the road has been closed off.
Members of the Toronto Police Explosives unit are on the scene.
This is a developing story. More to come.