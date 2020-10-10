Several homes in Etobicoke have been evacuated after a possible Second World War device was found at a residence.

Toronto Fire said they were called to an address on Dunning Crescent, west of Westhead Road, just after 9:30 p.m.

At least six houses were evacuated as a precaution, and the road has been closed off.

Members of the Toronto Police Explosives unit are on the scene.

This is a developing story. More to come.