All weather watches and warnings issued for the Greater Toronto Area have been lifted.

Environment Canada put Toronto and its surrounding areas under a severe thunderstorm watch on Saturday afternoon, saying conditions were favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could bring heavy rain, strong winds and large hail.

At some point, the watch was upgraded to a warning as meteorologists detected thunderstorms nearby.

The advisories ended just in time for those heading out to watch Canada Day fireworks Saturday night.