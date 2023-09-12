Shooting in Hamilton park leaves male with life-threatening injuries: police
A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2023 6:13AM EDT
One man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Hamilton, police say.
It happened in Montgomery Park, located near Main Street East and Berry Avenue, on Monday night.
In a post on social media, Hamilton Police said there is a heavy police presence in the area for the investigation.
Investigators described the victim as a male but no age was provided.
Police have not released any information on possible suspect.