A 29-year-old man has died after a shooting in Niagara Falls Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a residential area near Epworth Circle and St. Lawrence Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim.

Few details have been released thus far, but police say their homicide unit is investigating.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been provided.

However, on Tuesday evening, police identified the suspect vehicle, a 2020-2023 Audi Q7 with a black optic or “black ops” package. A photo of the car has been shared.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area or has dash cam footage between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 1 to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009417.

Anonymous information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.