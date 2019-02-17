

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person is in custody after shots were fired at a bar on The Danforth following a fight overnight.

It happened at Rivals Sports Bar, at Danforth and Carlaw avenues, at around 2 a.m.

Police said the suspect left the bar following a fight and then fired shots back toward the bar.

No injuries were reported.

Shattered glass littered the sidewalk in front of the bar early Sunday, with police tape cordoning off the scene.

A 25-year-old man is in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.