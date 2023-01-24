

The Canadian Press





A significant snowstorm is set to blast through southern Ontario this week and bring up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most areas between Windsor and Ottawa including Toronto, Markham, Hamilton, London, and Peterborough.

The agency says a strong snowstorm is expected to arrive in the region on Wednesday and continue on Thursday.

The agency is warning that rapidly accumulating snow and reduced visibility will make travel difficult.