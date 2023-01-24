Significant snowstorm is set to blast through southern Ontario starting on Wednesday
Marek Wiechula makes his way through blizzard conditions on a 15km ride in Toronto on Monday, January 28, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2023 5:57AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 24, 2023 5:58AM EST
A significant snowstorm is set to blast through southern Ontario this week and bring up to 20 centimetres of snow.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most areas between Windsor and Ottawa including Toronto, Markham, Hamilton, London, and Peterborough.
The agency says a strong snowstorm is expected to arrive in the region on Wednesday and continue on Thursday.
The agency is warning that rapidly accumulating snow and reduced visibility will make travel difficult.