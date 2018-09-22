

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead and two police officers were shot following an exchange of gunfire at a gas station in Burlington overnight.

Monica Hudon, a spokesperson for the province’s Special Investigations Unit, told reporters Saturday that Ontario Provincial Police officers were attempting to locate a male who had been involved in a collision when they received a call about a suspicious man in the bathroom of a gas station near Appleby Line and Harvester Road at around 5:30 a.m.

Both OPP officers and members of the Halton Regional Police Service responded to the gas station.

Shortly after police arrived on scene, Hudon said the man exited the bathroom and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Four Halton Regional Police officers and one OPP officer were involved in the shootout with the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Two Halton police officers were transported to hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Hudon said only one of the injured officers was involved in the exchange of shots.

The deceased has been identified as a 32-year-old man but the SIU has not yet released his name.

“At this time we have five investigators and two forensic investigators who are probing the circumstances,” Hudon said.

She added that the SIU will be on scene for several more hours to collect evidence and speak to witnesses.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that is called in any time a police officer is involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.