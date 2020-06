The province’s police watchdog is continuing to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in Malton on Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police were called to a residence in the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives at around 5 p.m. for a person in crisis.

In a news release issued Sunday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a 62-year-old man barricaded himself inside an apartment unit in the area and officers had come to conduct a wellness check.

Const. Sarah Patten previously said that police believed the man, who had a medical condition and was not taking his medication, had access to weapons inside the residence.

Officers, the SIU said, were able to communicate with the man through the door of the apartment unit for a period of time, but when the man stopped responding, police breached the door and entered the unit.

The SIU said an interaction occurred between officers and the man, which resulted in police deploying a conducted energy weapon at the man and firing plastic projectiles at him.

According to the SIU, the projectiles and conducted energy weapon had no effect on the man and an officer then discharged a firearm.

The man was struck by the gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's nephew said there is a video of the officers going up to the balcony and entering the unit.

"They kicked the door open and they said, 'Drop it.' As soon as they said drop it, they started shooting. What conversation is that," he asked.

"That is how you deal with mentally ill patients... We called these guys to help us. This is what they do?"

Police would not say what weapons the man may have had inside the apartment.

"We hope that with the completion of the SIU investigation and also our investigation... a lot of questions can be answered at that time,” Patten said.

Six investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.

The police watchdog is asking anyone with information or video footage of the fatal shooting to contact investigators.

The SIU is an arm's length agency called to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.