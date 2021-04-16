Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Durham police officer fired their gun during an incident in Oshawa Friday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Durham police were called to an LCBO store near Harmony and Taunton Roads shortly after 4:30 p.m. for reports of theft.

An officer arrived at the scene and discharged their firearm at a vehicle, the SIU said.

The vehicle fled the scene, and police became involved in a pursuit.

The SIU said the vehicle was later stopped in Etobicoke in the area of Highway 427 and Highway 401, and the driver was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

SIU Investigators and forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The watchdog said the discharge of a firearm by an officer falls within their jurisdiction even in cases of no serious injury or death.