Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a 32-year-old man was critically injured in a fall from a highrise building in Toronto Tuesday.

The Special Investigations Unit said Tuesday night that the incident occurred at around 1:15 p.m. when Ontario Provincial Police went to an eighth-floor apartment on Humber Boulevard South, near Weston Road and Black Creek Drive.

According to the SIU, the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad went to the unit to try to find a man who was at large.

“Officers checked the apartment and located a man lying on the ground below,” the SIU said in a release. “The man was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.”

The ROPE Squad tries to track down offenders who are unlawfully at large from provincial or federal correctional authorities.

The SIU did not provide any details about the man the squad was searching for at the time of the incident.

The unit has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator and has designated six witness officials.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death or serious injury.