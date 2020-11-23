Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot multiple times during a confrontation with police in Vaughan.

The shots rang out on the north side of Highway 7 near Creditstone Road at about 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle that did not stop for them. The driver of the vehicle then left on foot and later came into contact with police.

A witness told CP24 they heard as many as 15 shots ring out.

A male victim was struck in the lower body and was later rushed to hospital.

Police closed the westbound lanes of Highway 7, east of Jane between Creditstone and Maplecrete roads, to allow for an investigation.

The Special Investigations Unit is called to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.