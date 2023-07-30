Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a Port Hope officer who fired at an alleged stolen vehicle was injured when the bullet ricocheted.

The incident occurred at the drive-thru of a Mcdonald's near Highways 401 and 28 on Sunday afternoon.

Port Hope police said they were called to the fast food restaurant after a vehicle believed to be stolen was spotted. When they arrived, officers tried to engage with the driver.

"As a result, one of our officers was injured and transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital," Port Hope police said in a news release. The officer was later released from the hospital.

"We are extremely fortunate and appreciative that our officer will recover from her injuries," police said.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), one officer shot a firearm at the vehicle and "was struck by ricochet."

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, has invoked its mandate.

The agency said the driver fled in an unknown direction. No further information about the driver nor the vehicle was released.

However, Ontario Provincial Police, which is assisting Port Hope police, issued an advisory Sunday evening, asking for the public's help locating a vehicle, believed to be connected to the incident.

It is described as a black 2004 GMC Canyon Commercial truck with a licence plate "BE38852." Police warned not to approach the vehicle or driver and instead call 911.

Kawartha police also issued a similar plea a short time later, saying the vehicle, which had damage to the front end, was last seen in Lindsay.