The province's police watchdog is investigating a collision in Scarborough that left five people injured on Sunday night.

The crash, which reportedly involved four vehicles, occurred near Sheppard Avenue and Markham Road at around 8 p.m.

Police told CP24 that the collision happened as officers were attempting to pull over a speeding vehicle.

Four people from one vehicle sustained injuries along with another person from a separate vehicle.

They were all transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and will be leading an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.