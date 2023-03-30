Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has launched an investigation into the death of a man who fell from a balcony in North York on Thursday afternoon.

The SIU said Toronto police responded to a call for a person in crisis at a high-rise apartment on Martha Eaton Way, in the area of Trethewey and Black Creek drives, at around 4:30 p.m.

They arrived to locate a 56-year-old man on the balcony. The SIU said one officer “communicated” with the man.

Shortly after, the man fell to the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, is urging anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.