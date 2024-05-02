Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the separate deaths of two men in Toronto.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a 23-year-old man was initially apprehended by Peel Regional Police in Brampton on April 25.

The SIU said officers received a call for service at the Circle K near Chinguacousy and Mavis Roads, and when they arrived, they located a person of interest.

"Upon querying his name, they realized the man was wanted by the Toronto Police Service (TPS)," the SIU said. "The man was subsequently transported to a TPS police station."

The SIU said the man was transported to the hospital "at some point." The agency did not say when and why he was hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the man died in hospital. The SIU said a post-mortem examination was conducted Thursday morning.

The agency has assigned one investigator and one forensic investigator to the case.

The SIU is also looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 34-year-old man in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

According to the agency, a man contacted emergency medical services to report that his son was in distress and was running in traffic near Ellesmere and Kennedy Roads.

Police and paramedics arrived and tried to help the man, the SIU said.

"Shortly after, the man went vital signs absent. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased," the agency said.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this case.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that resulted in death, serious injury, or sexual assault, asks anyone with information about the two cases to call 1-800-787-8529 or submit evidence online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.