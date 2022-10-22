Six people have been arrested in connection with four separate shootings in Peel Region over a three-month period.

In a news release on Saturday evening, Peel Regional Police announced the arrests in the shootings that occurred between Aug. 13 and Oct. 3.

Police say multiple residential units and vehicles were struck by gunfire in all the incidents. They add that a 27-year-old man suffered severe injuries in one of the shootings.

As a result of a multi-unit investigation, police said they seized four illegal handguns and more than 50 rounds of ammunition and laid more than 30 charges.

The six suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Kevonte Marksman, 20-year-old Elijah Kerridge-Lall, 20-year-old Shamar Lindsay, 20-year-old Nayshawn Oakley, 19-year-old Marquez Senior and 21-year-old Tyanthony Yee-Brown.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the shootings to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).