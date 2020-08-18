

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A six-year-old boy was intercepted by police on Monday after he seen riding his bicycle on the shoulder of a major highway in Hamilton, Ont.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), “multiple traffic complaints” were made around 3 p.m. saying that a young child was spotted riding his bike on Highway 403 heading eastbound.

In dashboard camera video of the incident, the boy is seen biking by himself on the shoulder of the highway near some construction pylons.

On Monday evening, the OPP tweeted a photo of the incident, saying that the six-year-old was found by officers within seven minutes.

“No injuries,” police said in a post to social media. “A good ending to this story.”

Cyclists are not allowed on Ontario expressways or highways such as the 400 series or the QEW.