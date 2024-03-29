A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man and his pregnant wife in Bowmanville, Ont., police confirmed Friday.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2023, Durham Regional Police said three masked suspects arrived at an address on Crombie Street, armed with weapons. Officers allege when they entered the home, the suspects shot both victims several times at close range.

The victims were subsequently identified as 28-year-old Aram Kamehl and 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy. Alzubaidy was six months pregnant at the time.

“Based on the evidence we’ve collected, we believe this was a targeted killing and not a robbery,” Det.-Sgt. Brad Corner said during a news conference earlier in March.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at a home in Toronto, where one suspect was brought into custody without incident.

Durham police confirmed 24-year-old Yancy William has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The charge has not been tested in court.

Earlier this month, officers charged 22-year-old Demouy Blair, 27-year-old Rocky Steve Stevenson, 22-year-olds Illia Ayo and Abdinisar Aden, and 21-year-old Emmanuel Ezbon with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the homicides.

Investigators add they are not looking for any further suspects in connection with the murders.

Police are asking anyone with new information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

