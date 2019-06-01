

The Canadian Press





SUDBURY, Ont. -- Sudbury police say a human skull found last month belongs to a man who went missing over two decades ago.

Police say the skull was discovered in the Valley East district by two people on May 25.

They say an extensive search led to the recovery of more human bones.

Police say the coroner's office and forensic services have determined that the bones belong to Alexander Sretenovic, who was last seen leaving his home on August 14, 1996.

They say he was 29 years old at the time of his disappearance and investigators believe his death may have involved foul play, but the actual cause has not yet been determined.

Police say multiple tips and leads have been followed over the years, but they are asking anyone with information to come forward to police.