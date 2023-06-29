The smoky conditions in Toronto have improved but a special air quality statement remains in effect for the city and many parts of the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday morning.

“High levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires are possible once again Thursday through Friday,” Environment Canada said.

“Smoke plumes from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec have moved south and east of the area… Air quality may deteriorate in some areas on Thursday and Friday as smoke plumes return.”

The national weather agency said the region will see “a reprieve” from the smoke tonight.

Experts have cautioned that anyone with respiratory conditions should avoid being outdoors as much as possible. Young children are also more susceptible to negative health effects of wildfire smoke.

On Wednesday, the poor air quality prompted the City of Toronto to cancel some scheduled recreational programs and move some indoors. Outdoor activities for children at city-run daycares were also suspended.

At one point on Wednesday afternoon, Toronto’s air quality was ranked worst in the world, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir.

Jeffrey Brook, an associate professor at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health, told CP24 that masks can help people avoid inhaling some of the dangerous particles in the air.

“Every little bit helps with respect to preventing what we get exposed to,” he said.

“N95s offer the best protection if they are fit well. Thanks to COVID I think there are more options for good masks that are also easier to breathe in. Definitely don’t be shy to wear your mask. Every little bit of reduction of inhalation of smoke is a benefit.”