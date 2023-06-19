Snake escape added to growing list of reasons Ottawa's LRT service has been disrupted
An Ottawa Light Rail Transit (OLRT) train travels along the tracks in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A pet snake broke free on a train in Ottawa on June 16, disrupting service to the LRT. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 19, 2023 3:06PM EDT
A snake on a train recently became the latest cause of a disruption to Ottawa's light-rail transit system.
Hurdman Station's eastbound platform was temporarily closed for more than an hour last Friday as OC Transpo employees and a passenger searched for the serpent on the loose.
OC Transpo tweeted at 7:26 p.m. that the platform was shut down because of a problem with an escaped live animal.
The transit authority announced at 8:56 p.m. that the issue was resolved.
OC Transpo said the pet snake was safely captured and returned to its owner.
The snake escape was a peculiar addition to a growing list of incidents that have caused LRT shutdowns in the capital city, including derailments, brake faults and weather-related failures.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.
----
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.