

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Toronto and most of the Greater Toronto Area ahead of expected snow on Friday that could affect the morning commute.

Environment Canada said snow is expected to develop overnight and will continue to fall into Friday morning.

The region could see a total snowfall amount of up to 10 centimetres by midday Friday, the weather agency said.

“Morning commute may be impacted due to low visibility in heavy snow at times and snow accumulating on untreated surfaces,” Environment Canada said.

The snow is expected to taper off by noon. The temperature will reach a high of 0 C.

It will be partly cloudy Friday night with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. The low will be -8 C feeling more like -7 C with the wind chill.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for the weekend with a high of -1 C on Saturday and 6 C on Sunday.