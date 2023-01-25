The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is bracing for what city officials are calling the most significant winter storm of the season so far.

Follow CP24.com for live updates on the storm’s progress, road conditions and other weather-related information.

12 p.m.

Across the GTA, light snow continues to fall and is expected to become heavier as the day goes on.

#SnowTO update: The snow has started! Crews are monitoring road conditions and salt-trucks and plows are ready to respond as required.

Learn more at: https://t.co/NkKZ18DxIS, and stay safe if you’re out and about. pic.twitter.com/akQ32roqw3 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 25, 2023

“We’ll start to see things get a lot messier in just a few hours,” said CP24's weather specialist Eden Debebe this morning.

“We’ll start out with light snowfall but as the day goes on, it’ll steadily get heavier. We’ll see winds picking up, gusting upwards of 45 or 50 km an hour and in some areas, even gusting up to 60 km an hour. It’ll cause reduced visibility on the roads, making conditions slick, so it’ll be a very dangerous commute on your ride home tonight.”

Toronto’s Pearson Airport has advised travellers to be careful as road conditions are expected to deteriorate. It’s reminding travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

WEATHER ALERT: Heading to Pearson today? Be careful as snow is in the forecast for Southern Ontario, making for poor road conditions and visibility. As always, check your flight status with your airline before leaving for the airport. #ONstorm #safetyfirst — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 25, 2023

Go Transit users may also want to check train departure times as Metrolinx announced they’d be on a reduced and adjusted schedule due to the weather today.

“During severe weather, you may experience delays but our goal is to get you to your destination safely,” Metrolinx said in a statement.

10:30 a.m.

Snow has started to fall across the GTA and is expected to intensify over the course of the afternoon and through the night.

The City of Toronto announced it would open several warming centres tonight at 7 p.m., with all spaces available by walk-in.

The three locations are Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Drive, Metro Hall at 55 John Street and Mitchell Field Community Centre at 89 Church Avenue.

#CityOfTO is opening Warming Centres tonight at 7 pm. All spaces avail by walk in:

• Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr

• Metro Hall, 55 John St

• Mitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Ave

Several daytime drop-in programs also avail. Info: https://t.co/u1XMzaOZcX pic.twitter.com/9na072vs67 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 25, 2023

9 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the city of Toronto as well as the regions of Peel, Durham, Halton and York.

The warning says to expect significant snowfall beginning this afternoon, with total accumulation of around 20 centimetres.

The rapidly accumulating snow may cause reduced visibility and hazardous conditions during this evening’s commute, the warning says.

“A Texas low will bring heavy snow to the area beginning early this afternoon. Heavy snow will taper off to flurries Thursday morning,” the warning goes on to say.

“There will be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Allow extra time to reach your destination.”

7:30 a.m.

Director of Operations and Maintenance with Toronto Transportation Services Vince Sferrazza spoke to the media outside a North York winter depot Wednesday morning to provide an update on the city’s storm preparations.

“All of our contractors and crews are getting ready for the upcoming storm that we expect to arrive early this afternoon,” Sferrazza said.

“Our contractors are getting our salt domes all replenished so that all the vehicles and all the equipment can get all their salt and get it deployed quickly.”

Sferrazza said the city anticipates total snowfall accumulation of at least 20 to 25 centimetres.

“This is going to be, most likely, the most significant winter event we've had this winter season with respect to snowfall accumulation,” he said.

Sferrazza added that crews began applying liquid brine to various roadways across the city last night in preparation for the snow.

“Those locations would include the expressways, hills, bridges, and high priority intersections. And this is where we're applying a formula of both water and salt onto the road, which helps for a number of reasons,” he said.

“One, it will prevent the ice from formulating so quickly, especially on the bridges. And two, it'll allow the salt, when it's applied by the salt spreaders, to stick to the road so it doesn't splatter as much across all the various lanes, sidewalks and so forth. So, it helps us in getting that first round of salt down on the road so it can build that layer of salt so it can start thawing the snow.”

But, Sferrazza says, the city will likely switch over to plowing this afternoon, as snow is expected to fall quickly and heavily.

��There's snow in the forecast #Toronto but we're ready! �� pic.twitter.com/fwM7jFBLdE — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 25, 2023

“Because we anticipate that the snow is going to come relatively heavy and it's going to come over a period of about 16 to 18 hours, we will likely be transitioning over to plowing very quickly, so you're going to see us plowing all of our roads fairly quickly this afternoon,” he said.

“The one thing I want to stress is that this is going to be a multiple round and multiple pass event. The equipment; the salters, the plows, the sidewalk machines for the bicycle lanes, all of them will have to complete numerous rounds throughout the next few days.”