

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A snowmobiler who died after falling through ice in the Kawartha Lakes area over the weekend has been identified as a Toronto firefighter.

Emergency crews responded to Sturgeon Lake, southwest of Bobcaygeon, at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 after two snowmobilers fell through the ice about 100 metres from shore.

Bystanders rushed to help the men and were able to get a 46-year-old man out of the icy water. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

However the second man – identified by OPP Monday as 48-year-old Earl Strong of Courtice, Ont. – could not be found.

Search crews, including a helicopter and an underwater unit, searched the lake and finally located Strong’s body at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto Fire confirmed Monday that Strong was a Toronto firefighter.

A notice on the Toronto Professional Firefighters’ Association Sunday identified Strong as an acting captain at Station 211-B in Scarborough’s Armdale neighbourhood.

Those who knew Strong took to social media Monday to remember him as a man who brought happiness to others.

“Here’s to the man that brought so many people happiness throughout their lives,” wrote one Twitter user who identified himself as Brody. “Whenever Earl was around I always had a smile on my face.”

An autopsy is set to be conducted in Toronto this week to determine the exact cause of death, police said.